West Virginia American Water, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Partner on New Source Water Protection Patch

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced today its partnership with the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council to create the “We Keep Water Flowing” patch program.

A patch program is a series of activities designed for Girl Scouts to learn about a particular subject and, once complete, participants earn a patch to display on their uniforms. The two organizations collaborated to develop this new patch program focused on protecting drinking water sources.

“We’re excited to roll out this new initiative for Girl Scouts across West Virginia,” said Erica Pauken, source water protection program manager for West Virginia American Water. “This program will inspire these future leaders to learn more about drinking water sources in their community, strive to protect them and explore careers in the water industry.”

This is the first Girl Scout patch dedicated to source water protection in West Virginia. To earn the patch, Girl Scouts must complete a series of research and activities. All activities are education and age appropriate. Girls in grades K-12, who are enrolled in a Girl Scout program, are eligible to participate.

“Girl Scouts are invested in their communities, and this new patch program is a wonderful way for young girls to learn about the environment and sustainability,” said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. “We know they are going to change the world, and they can start right in their own back yards.”

The program will kick off virtually on the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond’s website on Saturday, October 31. To learn more about the “We Keep Water Flowing” patch program, visit www.bdgsc.org.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 565,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Working in partnership with nearly 3,000 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. For more information on how to join, volunteer, or donate to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, call 1.800.756.7616 or visit the council’s website at www.bdgsc.org. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with 2.6 million girl and adult members worldwide. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.