West Virginia American Water awarded Best PR campaign and Coffman named PR practitioner of the Year

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) WV Chapter, the leading professional organization of communications professionals in the state, honored West Virginia American Water’s 2021 Infrastructure Week Campaign winning the Crytal Award for their “Best of West Virginia” campaign. In addition, Rachel Coffman, President of Coffman Collaborative, earned the 2022 PR Practitioner of the year award.

The competitive awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments and work products of public relations practitioners in West Virginia. The Crystal Award goes to the overall top-scoring campaign entry among all entries for the year.

The WV American Water Infrastructure Week campaign took place from May 9 -13 and was a collaborative effort of execution. WVAW’s external affairs team worked with WVAW’s construction team and local supervisors to promote infrastructure upgrade projects across their distribution area, commemorating “Infrastructure Week.”

PRSSA selected Rachel Coffman as 2022 PR Practitioner of the Year for her dedication to PRSA WV. Coffman founded Coffman Collaborative in September 2021, specializing in governmental affairs and public relations for manufacturers, economic development, technology, and other industries. Additionally, Coffman led an aggressive branding and community relations campaign for Belle Chemical Company, earning a 2022 Crystal for Community Relations in the Business and Industry Category.

Bradley Harris, Senior External Affairs Specialist for West Virginia American Water, earned the 2022 Young Professional Award. PRSA selected Harris for the dedication he brings to his workplace and community. In 2021, Harris implemented and created the first grant program dedicated to inclusion and diversity for WVAW.

For more information, please visit www.prsawv.org.

Related