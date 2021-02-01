West Virginia American Water accepting applications for 2021 Environmental Grant Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2021 Environmental Grant Program.

“Through our successful Environmental Grant Program, West Virginia American Water has partnered with dozens of organizations over the past nine years to make a positive impact on our watersheds and the environment,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water.

West Virginia American Water’s annual Environmental Grant Program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in our local communities.

“As a leader in environmental stewardship in West Virginia, this annual program continues to show our commitment to keeping water sources clean and heathy while promoting water conservation and education for the next generation,” Burton continued.

Since 2012, West Virginia American Water’s Environment Grant Program has awarded 52 grants totaling over $123,000 to communities and organizations across the state that promote environmental stewardship.

To qualify, proposed projects must:

Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

Be completed between May 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021

Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized)

Be located within one of West Virginia American Water’s service areas in the following counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Webster.

Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website. For additional information, please contact Bradley Harris, External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com. Applications must be emailed or postmarked by Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and recipients will be notified in April.