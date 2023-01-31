West Virginia advances school mandate on ‘In God We Trust’

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Public schools may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate becomes law.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Mike Azinger says he wants to give kids in schools something to look up to.

The bill requires that the motto be placed in a “conspicuous place” in each school building, on a poster, or in a frame purchased by donation.

The display may only contain national and state flag images without any other words, images, or information.

The bill now heads to the House for further review.

Related