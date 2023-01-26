West Virginia advances gun bill for K-12 schools

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A bill allowing teachers, administrators, and support personnel to carry guns in K-12 public schools is advancing in the state’s House of Delegates.

The proposal passed the House Education Committee and will now go before the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill would allow districts to designate one or more teachers, school personnel, or administrators as “school protection officers” — a voluntary position for which they would receive no additional compensation to their salaries.

They would undergo training designed by the state department of homeland security and be required to hold a valid concealed carry permit.

