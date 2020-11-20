Welch Mayor discusses plans for holiday festivities

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Just over one week after successfully putting on its annual Veteran’s Day Parade, the city of Welch is already laying the groundwork for the holidays.

Its first winter event is scheduled for early December.

“This is my favorite time of year,” said Welch Mayor Harold McBride. “It’s great. We try to keep everything going. December 4th we have our Christmas Parade. We encourage everyone to come out. Join in. Float.”

The parade will conclude down on McDowell Street, with plenty of socially distant activities scheduled for afterwards.

“When we come into Welch, Martha Moore Park, we’ll have the lighting of the tree ceremony,” McBride said. “We’ll have some vendors, hot chocolate, cookies. Taking pictures with Santa also will be there. That’s free to the public.”

Welch is also holding its annual House Decorating Contest this year. That will run through December, also with a different look.

“It’ll run through the 21st,” McBride said. “We’re going to let everybody judge themselves this year, off of Facebook. So that’s going to be really interesting and a lot of fun. They’ll send in a picture of their house. That’ll encourage everyone to get out, look and then they’ll vote for a winner. We’ll have a first place and a second place winner of that also.”

Following a successful and safe formula should allow Welch to provide an exciting holiday season for its residents.