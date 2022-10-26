Wednesday’s Powerball reaches $700 million

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $700 million. The cash value is $335.7 million.

The $700 million is the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022 and the first time the jackpot has reached that mark in over a year.

The drawing will be the 36th in the current jackpot run.

West Virginians can purchase tickets for Monday’s drawing at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Power Play option to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Anyone wanting to play must purchase tickets by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday.

