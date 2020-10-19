Wednesday is the last day to request absentee ballot

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Election day is only weeks away, and those who would like to vote by mail are encouraged to request their absentee ballot as soon as possible.

October 28, 2020 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot. Applications received after the 28th, even postmarked, cannot be accepted by law. November 2 is the deadline to hand-deliver your absentee ballot to the county clerk’s office.

“If anyone brings their ballot to early voting they can spoil it there, and they would be able to cast a regular ballot. But our early voting sites are not a drop off location, the only drop off location is here at the courthouse,” Fayette County Clerk Alisha Treadway said.

You can request an absentee ballot by calling your local county clerk’s office.