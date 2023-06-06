Weather Update: Midweek Front Followed By New Surge of Smoke

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The smoky skies across the region this afternoon will likely dissipate tonight as a cold front pushes southeast from the Chicago area.

Expect a few showers, best chance along and south of I-64, Wednesday morning. The sky will clear in the afternoon and likely be sunny with far less smoke in the air.

As the wind flow turns more to the north, it will draw in a heavier plume of smoke that will push south from western Pennsylvania and western Maryland on Thursday. The air quality will likely be impacted, so those with respiratory issues will want to stay inside.

Dry weather is expected through late Thursday. A weak low pressure could trigger a sprinkle early Friday and then a warming trend commences this weekend. The next front will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms late Sunday into early Monday followed by another blast of seasonably cool air early next week.

Did you know that today NYC ranks in the top 10 in the world for the poorest air quality? Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill is tracking the Canadian wildfire smoke and has the latest on how it will impact our air quality:

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has our latest 7-Day Forecast:

