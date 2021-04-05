Ward Law Office celebrates Grand Opening at new location

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An established law office celebrates a grand opening at a new location.

Ward Law Office cut the ribbon on its new building after four years in Beckley. The new location offers opportunity for growth and expansion for the Ward Law Office Partners and assistants.

“We focus mainly on real estate. We do a little personal injury,” said Ward Law Office Partner Gavin Ward. “A little estates and wills and power of attorneys and other stuff like that as well.”

Ward Law Office is located at 228 North Fayette Street in Beckley.

Related