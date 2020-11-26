Two fugitives wanted for child neglect out of Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two people currently have active warrants for child neglect after driving under the influence with their child.

On July 31, Breanna Blankenship and Benjamin Sturgell came to Raleigh County, WV to obtained prescribed medication. They ingested the medication together and also ingested illicit drugs as well together. Breanna then operated their vehicle with Benjamin and their young daughter on US Route 19 –Ritter Drive. Breanna crossed the center line striking another vehicle head-on. Two occupants in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Breanna Blankenship was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Benjamin and their daughter were transported with minor injuries. An impaired driving investigation was completed which revealed by blood test that Breanna Blankenship was under the influence of both prescribed and illicit drugs. Benjamin allowed her to operate the vehicle in this condition with their daughter in the vehicle.



Both have active warrants for Child Neglect creating Risk of Injury and Conspiracy. Breanna

Blankenship has additional charges of DUI with Serious Bodily Injury. Benjamin Blankenship has an

additional charge or Permitting DUI. Both are listed in the National Crime Information Center as fugitives.