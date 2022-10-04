Volunteers now accepting requests for Annual Community Thanksgiving meals

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Following a two-year hiatus, volunteers announce the Community Thanksgiving Meal will resume providing free meals to those in need for the holiday.

Participants must request orders no later than October 31 via email at communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Residents can also call 304-741-9123 and leave a message including their name, number of meals, and pickup location.

Volunteers will retrieve meal requests daily and ask the community only to leave one message per order. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 precautions, there will not be a dine-in or home delivery option available for this year.

Meals will be available for pickup from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on Thanksgiving day. Pickup locations include:

Lewis Christian Community Center-469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill

Smithers Gateway Center-2 Greyhound Way, Smithers Pax Gym-37 School Street, Pax

SALS Community Center- 1862 Beards Fork Road

SALS Regina Three Rivers Apartments- 194 Scrabble Creek, Gauley Bridge

SALS Heritage House

SALS Raines Building- 1 mile south of Kincaid Post Office on Route 61

Mount Hope Community Center- 518 Main Street, Mount Hope

Midland Trail Community Center-119 Church Street, Ansted

The Community Thanksgiving Meal is a volunteer effort funded by donations from businesses, individuals, and local churches. In 2019, volunteers gave a record 2,785 meals to the community.

Unfortunately, nearly 100 people could not receive a meal as volunteers ran out of food.

To volunteer or to donate food items, email communitythanksgivingmeal@outllok.com or call (304)382-1421. Additionally, anyone wanting to donate money can address donations to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 345 Kelly Avenue in Mount Hope.

Volunteers request donors note that the donation is for the Community Thanksgiving Meal.

