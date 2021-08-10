Volunteers needed for ninth annual Beckley Day of Hope

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Calvary Assembly of God is hard at work getting ready for the ninth annual Beckley Day of Hope.

The Day of Hope is a huge giveaway, where residents can pick up a box of groceries and many other items free of charge.

According to Pastor John Jordan, it’s a collective effort to serve more than 2,000 people in the community, and they’re expecting to need hundreds of volunteers this weekend.

“We can’t do it without an army of volunteers,” Jordan said. “We need about 800 volunteers or more to come out and give us a hand to help make this happen.”

The Day of Hope will be this Saturday at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Gates open at 10:00am.

Prospective volunteers can come to a volunteer rally at the Calvary Assembly of God this Friday, August 13, for information on how to help.

Visit the Calvary Assembly of God website for more information on volunteering.

