Volleyball 4 Autism preps for tenth annual fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Autism is a spectrum disorder developmental disability. It can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.

Every year, New River Community and Technical College’s Browning Social Services Club hosts Volleyball 4 Autism, a fundraiser to help those affected by the disorder.

It’s being held this year at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

“We support families that have children with autism, we have some of them in our own church,” Associate Pastor Dr. Mark Agnor said. “And it’s an exciting way we can administer them just by providing this space for this fantastic event.”

1 in 54 children are diagnosed with autism. Almost everybody has or knows someone affected by the disorder.

According to Dr. Kelli White, Assistant Professor of Social Services at New River CTC, Volleyball 4 Autism has been going on for ten years now, helping raise funds for local non-profits.

“Almost everybody has that degree where you’re connected to somebody somehow that has a child, an adult on the spectrum,” White said. “We want to raise money so we can level the playing field and everybody can access the approaches at Autism Health.”

The Social Services Club is looking for teams of 8. Pre-registering a team costs $100, or you can register the same day as the event for $150. Funds raised go to The Un-prescription, a local non-profit that has helped hundreds of families treat underlying medical problems.

There will be two divisions for the event, one for more experienced players, and a beginners class.

“A lot of people say they’re not good at volleyball. We’re not looking for the aces. We’re looking for people to just have a good time, get out of their house and play some ball.”

The event kicks off on April 10. It will start with the Battle for the Net Challenge between the West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan-Care and the Beckley Police Department.

To register a team, donate or sponsor the event, email volleyball4autism@gmail.com