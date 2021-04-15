Visitation now allowed at Raleigh General Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh General Hospital is reopening visitation.

Due to recent declines in local hospitalizations caused by COVID-19, the hospital has decided to update their visitation policy.

Between 12:00 and 4:00 P.M. each patient is allowed to have one visitor per day. Raleigh general says they do not want patients to switch visitors during the day.

Patients in OB, ER, those in for outpatient procedures and anyone under the age of 16 will be allowed one visitor at all times.

Patients who are in isolation, under observation, immunocompromised or high-risk will not be allowed visitation.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 when entering the hospital.

Related