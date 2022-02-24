Virginia woman faces extradition charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Virginia woman is facing extradition from Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies in the Meadow Bridge area conducted a traffic stop on a car for a minor traffic violation Wednesday morning.

During the stop, it was revealed that one of the passengers was a wanted person from Allegheny County in North Carolina for felony burglary and grand larceny.

Darla Jarvis, 46, of Hillsville, VA was taken into custody. She was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to North Carolina.

