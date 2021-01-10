Virginia woman arrested in Mullens on drug charges

MULLENS, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop.



On January 9, 2021, Officer A.Cook assisted by Officer L.Davidson conducted a traffic stop in Mullens West Virginia. Upon conducting the traffic stop a Jessica Marie Lynch out of VA was arrested. Jessica Lynch is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent and Possession of a controlled substance X3.

Officer Cook found a large amount of Methamphetamine approximately 4 ounces that had a street value of 9,040 dollars along with some other controlled substances. Jessica Lynch was transported to Southern Regional Jail.