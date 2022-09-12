Virginia man facing wanton endangerment charges in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged John P. Ware, 25, of Richmond, VA, with five counts of wanton endangerment and one misdemeanor count of harassment. Authorities responded to a harassment complaint at the residence of a woman reporting hearing approximately five gunshots outside of her home.

After the incident, the woman allegedly received harassing calls from Ware who she had recently ended a relationship with. According to the victim’s report, Ware continued calling for several days and admitted to firing the shots outside the woman’s residence. Ware is in custody at Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook Page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

