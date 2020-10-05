Virginia man arrested in Raleigh County for trying to purchase a child for sex

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A registered sex offender out of Virginia is arrested in Raleigh County, WV, after trying to purchase a child for sex.

According to court documents, on September 30, 2020, David Kemp responded to Craigslist’s advertisement that stated, “young mama bear in town/ N town for a getaway with the little cubs. Looking for family-friendly playtime.” Through the communications, the poster advised that the ad was her selling her children, ages 11 and 14, for sexual activities.

Into the conversation, the Kemp asked the poster, what do you normally charge? The poster responded that she charges 250 for one child or 400 dollars for both. Kemp responded and said he would like to pay 250 dollars for the 14-year-old. Kemp later responded and asked if the poster would meet him before moving forward with the plans. Kemp allegedly attempts to pay the poster for sexual activities, but it is clear that she doesn’t get involved, which is only for her children.

Kemp messaged the poster and told her to meet him off exit 28 in the big lot that night. The poster asked Kemp to meet her inside the adult book store; he replied with no thanks.

On the same date, law enforcement was set up at the Lion’s Den parking lot and observed Kemp’s truck. The followed him into Mercer County with other units assisting; officers detained him and was transported by to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office for patronizing a victim of sex trafficking. When authorities questioned kemp, he admitted to answering the Craigslist ad and communicating with the poster; however, he stated that he was only trying to see if the situation was real and report it to authorities. When asked why he left, he advised he got “spooked” because he thought “she” was the police.

Kemp is charged with patronizing a victim of sex trafficking/purchase of a child. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 350,000 dollar bond.