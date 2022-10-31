Victor man facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – A Victor man is facing felony charges in Fayette county following an investigation into a sexual assault case.

Deputies launched an investigation into a suspected sexual assault. The investigation provided enough probable cause to charge David Lee Shears, 39, with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

Authorities transported Shears to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through your Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

