Victor man behind bars on several felony charges involving minors

VICTOR, WV (WOAY) – A Victor man is facing several felony charges involving minors.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, arrest warrants were served today on a Victor man regarding the solicitation of minors.

Two victims came forward during the course of the investigation that resulted in criminal charges being filed against the suspect.

Billy James Kenney, 42 of Victor, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, three counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter, three counts of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor and three counts of soliciting a minor via computer.

He will now await court proceedings.