Victim in Raleigh County shooting identified

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police identifies the victim in early Wednesday morning shooting as 45-year-old Juwan Greer.

Raleigh County law enforcement received a call at approximately 3:45 AM on Wednesday, November 23, reporting a shooting on the 100 block of Truman Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Emergency medical services responded and attempted life-saving measures. However, medics pronounced the victim dead at the time of his arrival at Raleigh General Hospital.

The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating this incident as a homicide.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

