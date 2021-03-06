Verdict reached in Tremaine Jackson murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On the final day of Tremaine Jackson’s trial, it took the jury less than two hours to find him guilty of first degree murder.

Jackson was charged with first degree murder and felony possession of a firearm, both of which held an extra interrogatory charge because he fired a gun.

Jackson was found guilty of fatally shooting 39-year-old Troy Williams in what prosecutors say was a drug deal gone bad. On May 6th 2020, Williams and Jackson met in the parking lot of Cranberry Creek Shopping Plaza.

Williams was going to buy what he thought was methamphetamines. Jackson however gave him a bag of everyday rock salt, trying to pass it off as the real thing. Williams did not not pay for the fake drugs, and that was when he was shot and killed.

On Thursday, jurors heard witness testimony from what happened that evening at the shopping center, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons says he’s glad with the outcome of the trial.

“We all shop there, our families shop there,” Parsons said. “When we have people that are so brazen that they’re committing acts of violence like this in that public setting, you need to do something. So we were very anxious to address it, and I’m pleased that we’ve had the outcome that we’ve had.”

Jackson held onto his innocence throughout the entire trial, insisting that it was not him that fired the gun, and instead it may have been his accomplice who accompanied the drug deal.

The prosecution says all the evidence lines up with Jackson being the shooter. Parsons added on that no matter the outcome, he thinks the entire ordeal was a tragedy.

“The loss of two lives. Of course Mr. Williams is gone, and Mr. Jackson’s life is changed forever. And it’s a sombering situation. Of course I’m glad to have the trial over, I’m pleased with the verdict. But it’s not what I would call a happy occasion.”

Jackson will be back in court on March 26th for a sentencing hearing. He’s facing potential life in prison.