Vendors put on fundraiser for local teen battling cancer

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Vendors from the area put on a fundraiser at the Beckley Plaza Mall for a local teen battling cancer.

Emily Perkins was diagnosed with Leukemia shortly after Christmas last year, and since then the community has come out time and time again to support her and her family. They’re trying to raise money, both for general treatment and so her parents can stay home to support her.

According to Stacy Treadway, one of the vendors set up at the mall, a portion of all proceeds went directly to the Perkins family.

“All the vendors are donating a portion of their sales today to the Perkins family. Just coming out and bringing friends with you, shopping, adding a little extra to your Christmas presents this year will be a big help to this family,” Treadway said.

In November, vendors held a similar fair which raised more than $700 for the Perkins family.