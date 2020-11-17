Valley Drive Barber Shop reopens in old location after 16 months away

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On July 3rd 2019, Valley Drive Barber Shop was forced to leave its original location after suffering extensive flood damage.

The shop relocated to Johnstown Road within a couple of weeks, but the business and atmosphere didn’t feel quite the same. This week, the shop reopened back at its original location, at 3074 Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley.

“When the flood first happened, they say maybe two months, or two months,” said Valley Drive Barber Shop Manager Jamie Carr. “But it didn’t work out. Finally, after 14 months, we were able to reopen.”

Valley Drive Barber Shop is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday.