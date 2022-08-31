US Department of Labor launches app to offer miners access to health, safety and miners rights information

Washington, DC (WOAY)- The US Department of Labor’s Mine and Safety Health Administration (MSHA) launched an app for iPhone and Android devices to help miners and the mining community quickly access important information. The app allows miners to review safety and health practices while on the job. Additionally, miners will have resources for understanding the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 regarding rights and responsibilities to protect themselves further.

The Mine and Safety Health Administration divided the app into five main sections: safety, health, miners’ rights, About MSHA, and MSHA contact information. Miners traditionally get their safety and health information from several resources, including unions, training programs, and MSHA inspectors. However, the app makes it possible for miners to research information directly.

Download the agency’s app at the iPhone App Store.

Download the agency’s app at the Google Play Store.

Learn more about MSHA.

