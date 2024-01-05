Upland Soul Food is ready to bring food for you soul in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- When dinner or lunchtime rolls around, and people just don’t have time to cook, they typically go out to eat. Many food places in Beckley are either fast food or chain restaurants. Everyone knows the feeling of just wanting the convenience of fast food, but also wanting the taste and feel of a nice home-cooked meal. One place in Beckley is able to do both.

Upland Soul Food is a new restaurant where you can get a nice homemade meal right on Main St. in downtown Beckley. Co-owner and chef explains what soul food people can expect.

“Well, we’ll have meat loaf, pork chops, fried chicken, fish, and we’ll have a daily special. We have collard greens, macaroni and cheese, cornbread. So food stuff to make your soul happy,” explained Tamara Grandjean, Co-owner and chef.

They will also have takeout if you wish to bring your food home and eat. They have a soft opening tomorrow and will officially open next Friday, January 12th! For more information you can go to their Facebook page.

