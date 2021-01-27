UPDATE: Victim identified in Raleigh County Shooting

UPDATE: 1/27/21- On 1-26-2021 during the mid-morning hours Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a gunshot victim at Raleigh General Hospital Emergency room that had reportedly been shot in the Oak Hill area of Fayette County. It was later determined that the victim had actually been shot at a residence on Dakota Court in Colcord located in Raleigh County. Raleigh County Detectives then took over the investigation.

The victim is identified as Devonte Saddler age 25 of Chattanooga TN. He is still undergoing treatment for his injuries. Detectives with Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are still actively investigating. Due to the ongoing active nature of this case, further details can’t be released at this time.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday, Jan. 26 in the Bradley area.

Details are limited, but dispatchers say the call came in at 9:30 last night.

Stick with WOAY for further updates.