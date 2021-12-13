UPDATE: Two dead following multi-car crash in Bradley Sunday night

UPDATE (12/13 @ 2 p.m.) – Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night in Bradley.

Bubbie Smith, 67, of Oak Hill, was pronounced dead on scene. Miranda Browning, 22, of Oak Hill, was transported to Raleigh General Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says the car Smith was driving was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at the time of the collision. It is unclear why Smith was in the wrong lane.

The investigation of this crash is ongoing.

UPDATE (12/12 @ 10:25 p.m.) – HealthNet flew one person to a local hospital from the scene of the accident.

Dispatchers told WOAY that the extent of the injuries is currently unknown and the Northbound lanes of Route-19 are now open.

Law enforcement and first responders are still on scene.

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Several crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Bradley.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told WOAY that they were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Route-19 Southbound and Appalachian Heights Road at 8:22 p.m. Sunday night. The Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Jan Care are all on scene.

Dispatchers said there are three injuries so far and there is a flight on standby for medical transport.

Both Southbound and Northbound lanes of Route-19 are closed at the intersection and all traffic is advised to take an alternate route.

Vehicle Crash on US-19 SB at Appalachian Heights Road.

2 of 2 southbound lanes are closed and 2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.

