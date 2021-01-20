UPDATE: Rescheduled trial date for man charged in Beckley murder

UPDATE: 01/20/21- The trial of Tremaine Jackson, the man charged in the fatal shooting outside Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley, has been rescheduled.

Jackson was in court today in front of Judge Burnside.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Ben Hatfield, Jackson’s defense attorney filed a motion to withdrawal from council, which was denied.

The first hearing was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. It is unsure when more pre-trial hearings will take place before the trial date.

_____________________________________________

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man wanted for murder has been captured.

Detective David Allard tells WOAY Tremaine Lamar Jackson of Charleston was captured in Norwood, NC, just after noon today.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating twenty-seven-year-old, TREMAINE LAMAR JACKSON of Charleston, West Virginia wanted for “First Degree Murder” in connection with the shooting death of Troy Lee Williams on May 6, 2020 in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus just after 6:30 p.m.

JACKSON’S last known address is in Charleston, WV and he has ties to North Carolina.

Anyone with information on this incident or the location of JACKSON is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Nick Walters at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com via their free P3 Tips app.

Cash reward(s) will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this incident. The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected.

*JACKSON SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS*

**All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law**​