UPDATE: Police: Officer in WVa shooting unlikely to survive

UPDATE: 12/2/2020 at 6:45 pm – CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police officer who was shot by a suspect is unlikely to survive, a police chief said Wednesday.

Charleston officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a parking complaint. She was sworn in as a police officer in January 2019.

“With a heavy heart, I hate to say that she is not going to be able to pull through this,” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said at news conference. “She is still fighting, but her body is unable to sustain life by itself.”

Doctors are working with the family to donate her organs, Hunt said.

“I commend her for, even in her passing, still being the true hero that I know that she is,“ Hunt said.

A public vigil was planned in Charleston on Wednesday night.

The suspect was identified as Joshua M. Phillips, 38. According to a criminal complaint, Phillips had been free on bond from a January 2020 weapon-related arrest, news outlets reported.

Phillips also was wounded on Tuesday and was caught a short distance away. No charges have been filed. Phillips remained hospitalized Wednesday.

_______________________________________________

UPDATE: 12/2/2020 5:40 P.M.- Police in West Virginia have identified a suspect in the shooting of a police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Joshua M. Phillips, 38, had been free on bond from a January 2020 weapon-related arrest, news outlets reported.

Phillips is suspected of shooting Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson on Tuesday as Johnson was responding to a parking complaint. Phillips also was wounded and was caught a short distance away. No charges have been filed.

Both Johnson and Phillips remained hospitalized Wednesday. Johnson was in an intensive care unit.

Johnson was sworn in as a police officer in January 2019.

__________________________________________________

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- Police in West Virginia said an officer has been shot in Charleston and a suspect is in custody.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Humphreys told news outlets that a Charleston police officer was shot Tuesday on the city’s north side.

The officer was taken to a hospital, but the officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known. News outlets report a suspect was arrested.

Details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.