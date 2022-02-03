UPDATE: Police identify dead body found in Raleigh County

UPDATE (2/3/22 @ 11 a.m.) – The deceased person has been identified as Joshua Stephen Persinger, 37, of Fayette County.

——————————————————————————————————

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Police release information about a dead body found earlier this week in Raleigh County.

On Monday, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 61 between Piney View and Mt. Hope on a report of a dead body.

Detectives are still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death at this time.

The identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

If you have any information on this case, contact the RCSO at (304) 255-9300 or CrimeStoppers.

Related