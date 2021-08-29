UPDATE: Pocahontas County man arrested in connection to murder of Greenbrier County couple

UPDATE (8/29/21 @ 6:45 p.m.) – A Pocahontas County man is arrested in connection to the deaths of a Greenbrier County couple.

Last night, Jeremiah Bleu Powell, 32, of Marlinton, was taken into custody at his home in Pocahontas County.

Powell is charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection with the deaths of Joseph (Danny) and Daisy Foster. The couple died at their home on Fullen Cemetery Rd. in Ronceverte on April 2, 2020.

Powell is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634 or Crime Stoppers of WV at (304) 255-STOP or www.crimestopperswv.com. Information may be provided anonymously.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The reward for information leading to the arrest of a killer in Greenbrier County is now $10,000.

As investigators have continued their investigation into the April 2, 2020 homicide of Danny and Daisy Foster, and subsequent arson of their home, corroborative information is being sought to aid in bringing those responsible to justice.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office has increased the reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) from $5,000 to $10,000.

Individuals with information can contact Lieutenant G.R. Workman or Deputy A.L. Workman with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634 or the non-emergency 911 number, (304) 647-7911.

Information may also be provided to Crime Stoppers of WV at www.crimestopperswv.com or (304) 673-9205.

