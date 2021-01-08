UPDATE: Derrick Evans charged with violent entry and knowingly entering a restricted area

UPDATE: Derrick Evans has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 6, 2021, Derrick Evans was one the many individuals who forced their way up through barricades at the Capitol building. Evans live streamed a video of him encouraging a crowd to unlawfully enter the Capitol. In the video, Evans identifies himself. The video, which was 5 minutes long, shows him in the midst of a large crowd outside the Capitol doors, yelling “There we go! Open the door! Our house! Our house!”

Evans also posted a meme on his Facebook account regarding his appearance at the Capitol. Later in the day, Evans posted an “official statement” saying he was there as an independent member of the media to film history.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against Derrick Evans on a call in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately announced if Evans is in custody. Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol.

A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Evans from the legislature if he does not resign. His attorney, John Bryan, said late Thursday that the delegate didn’t commit a crime and doesn’t plan to resign.