UPDATE: Beckley PD releases name of victim

UPDATE: The Beckley Police Department has released the name of the man found with multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 31 year old Jerel Saunders.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Walters of the Beckley Police Department or CrimestoppersWV at crimstopperswv.com or their P3 Tips app.”

-———————————————————-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is conducting an investigation after finding a deceased person in the Beckley area this morning.

According to the Beckley Police Department, at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, officers responded to a call involving the discovery of a person down in an area between Miller and Smith Streets in Beckley.

Officers located a deceased male subject who had multiple gunshot injuries. They are currently canvassing the area and collecting evidence.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Beckley PD or Crime Stoppers.