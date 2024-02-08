Upcoming Soggy Weather Transitions to More Winter-like Pattern

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Several periods of rain will then lead into a colder, more seasonable pattern beginning on Tuesday.

FOG CHANCES: Warmer air aloft moving into the region will promote advection fog above 3,000 feet Friday morning. Fog will roll into the region (elevations above 3,000 feet) again Monday evening.

WIND: Gusts of 20-30 mph are likely this weekend. No high wind alerts or power outages are expected.

RAIN: A few spits of rain are expected early Friday evening into early Saturday, again Sunday morning and then Monday evening into early Tuesday. A total of 0.50-0.75″ is expected through early Tuesday. Flooding is not expected.

SNOW: Temperatures will drop on Tuesday with rain changing to snow showers. Amounts by Monday morning will range from a dusting along the river valleys to 2,000 feet to 1-2 inches above 2,000 feet (western Greenbrier Valley and western Pocahontas County).

VALENTINE’S DAY: Dry and seasonable with highs ranging from the low 30s above 3,000 feet to near 40 degrees for the remainder of the region.

ACHES AND PAINS FORECAST: The best risk for arthritis sufferers to experience enhanced pain due to atmospheric pressure change is Monday into Tuesday.

Chad’s 7-Day Forecast:

OVERVIEW INTO LATE FEBRUARY: Temperatures will stay at or below average through about February 24. The best threat for a widespread snow will occur between February 20-24.

Chad’s Latest Forecast:

