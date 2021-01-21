Unregulated contaminants found in water in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- The City of Lewisburg announced on Facebook that unregulated contaminants have been found in the water.
The post says:
“Our water system has sampled for a series of unregulated contaminants. Unregulated contaminants are those that do not yet have a drinking water standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The purpose of monitoring for these contaminants is to help EPA decide whether the contaminants should have a standard. As our customers, you have a right to know that this data is available.”
If you are interested in examining the results, please contact Randy Johnson or Charlie Cooper at (304)647-5585. You may also mail your request to: LEWISBURG WATER PLANT
2539 Stonehouse Rd. LEWISBURG, WV 24901, or email your request to: WaterPlant@Lewisburg-wv.com.