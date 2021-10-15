United Way of Southern West Virginia taking registrations for Denim for a Difference

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The United Way of Southern West Virginia is now accepting registrations for their Fall Denim for a Difference during October 19 through October 23, giving employees a chance to wear jeans to work one day for $5, three days for $10, and all week long for $15. All of the proceeds for the event will go to The United Way and their mission of helping provide food, supplies, and resources to those in the community who need it the most.

“We have long-term partners that have participated with Denim, schools, businesses, other non-profit organizations, they enjoy being able to dress down for a week and it’s a way to support United Way and for all of their office to do that to come together as a common-cause,” says executive director Trena Dacal.

If you want to register or have questions about the cause you can contact them by calling (304)-253-2111 or by emailing kbowman@unitedwayswv.org.

