United Way of Southern West Virginia hosts “Denim for a Difference” week

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley organization is encouraging comfort for employees while raising money for a good cause.

United Way of Southern West Virginia is hosting its bi-annual “Denim for a Difference.” Throughout this whole week, businesses, schools and other groups permit their employees to dress in denim to support United Way.

“We reach out to schools, businesses, government offices,” said United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal. “Anybody who can offer their employees the chance to dress down for the week, wear denim. They pay $5 for one day, $10 for three days or $15 for the whole week to wear denim, dress down, be comfortable and support United Way.”

United Way holds “Denim for a Difference” for one week in the spring and one week in the fall each year.