United States Attorney announces over $900,000 Health Care Fraud Settlement

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Will Thompson and the US Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) announced Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington Inc. have paid $907,074.64 to resolve allegations they submitted false Medicare and Medicaid claims.

From January 2013 to April 2019, Morgan administered vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor injections into patients’ eyes to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and other ophthalmological conditions that require injections. The injections were not medically necessary as patients did not suffer from Wet-AMD or any other condition warranting the treatment.

HHS-OIG identified Morgan as one of the most active for billing the Medicare program across all West Virginia medical specialists, exceeding submitted claims by peers. The majority of payments from Medicare were for the injections for Wet-AMD treatment.

