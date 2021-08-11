Unclaimed property auction set at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia treasurer’s office will hold two auctions for unclaimed property at the State Fair this month.

The auctions will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 in Fairlea, the office said in a news release.

Among the items up for bid are rare coins, currency, jewelry, and other collectibles. They will be on display throughout the fair at the treasurer’s office booth located in the West Virginia Building at the fairgrounds.

Banks or law enforcement turn over the items to the office’s Unclaimed Property Division when lawful owners cannot be located. Proceeds from the auction remain in an individual’s name for claim in the future.

“These items are often forgotten about or left abandoned,” state Treasurer Riley Moore said. “These auctions help convert these collectibles into the highest cash value possible for someone to claim in the future. They’re also a treasure trove for collectors.”

