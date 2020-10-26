U.S. Marshals Service, SDWV – USMS-led ‘Double Impact’ results in 98 arrests

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – “Operation Double Impact,” a U.S. Marshals-led 30-day operation to reduce violent gang crime, concluded the end of September and resulted in 98 arrests, including 5 gang members, 3 accused murderers and three abducted children from California were also recovered.

The operation was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, along with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Department of Corrections, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, Beckley Police Department, Milton Police Department, Ravenswood Police Department and Ironton Ohio Police Department. A few of the highlighted cases from the operation are:

• MALONE, Dimitrias – On January 16, 2016, Malone shot and killed an individual in Charleston, WV. MALONE fled the S/WV area and was arrested September 3, 2020 by USMS in Vermont where he lived under an alias for the next 4 years.

• DAVIS, Kymonie – On December 31, 2019 DAVIS shot 7 individuals in a mass shooting in a hookah bar in Huntington, WV. DAVIS immediately fled to Detroit, Michigan where he was tracked down and arrested by USMS E/MI after stealing a 2015 Bentley. DAVIS was arrested August 23, 2020.

• HUNTER, Samuel – On September 15, 2020 USMS S/WV received a collateral lead from C/CA Los Angeles for HUNTER. HUNTER and his associate Joseph LIMON were charged with kidnapping HUNTER’S 3 young children after a parental custody dispute. Hunter had threatened violence against law enforcement if they attempt to locate him or take his children. On September 16, 2020 both HUNTER and LIMON where located and arrested in Beckley, WV and the three children were located and safely turned over to Child Protective Services. At the time of arrest HUNTER was armed with a Glock .40 caliber handgun.

“Operation Double Impact” falls under the national framework of Operation Triple Beam, which is designed to target and arrest violent fugitives and criminal offenders who committed high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. Each local, state and federal agency employed enforcement techniques and statutory authority in order to disrupt the criminal operations of violent gangs and offenders in Charleston and surrounding areas.

In addition to the 98 arrests, law enforcement officers seized 74 firearms, 152 kg of narcotics — to include marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin — and more than $180,000 in currency.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is committed to working with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to combat violent crime throughout the Southern District of West Virginia and the United States,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “The success of Operation Triple Beam is directly attributed to collaboration with our partners, working together as one team and focusing on a common goal of making our communities safer. I commend all the special agents, troopers, investigators, officers, deputies and administrative staff who put in the hard work to make this operation successful. The people of West Virginia have our relentless support in combating violent crime.”

“I love the U.S. Marshals Service. This operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals’ task force was a great success,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “98 arrests. Lots of drugs. Lots of illegal firearms. We are tough on violent criminals and we need to get tougher.”

As the sponsor of this initiative, the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of West Virginia recognizes all OTB law enforcement participants and their respective departments for their outstanding efforts in the overall success of this operation.