U.S. Marshals on the hunt for alleged child molester last seen in Fayette County area

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Have you seen this man? U.S. Marshals are searching for an alleged child molester that has ties to West Virginia and was last seen in the Fayette County area.

The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia, the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force are seeking the public’s help in locating alleged child molester Alain L. Forget.

Forget is wanted for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substances to a minor.

Forget was last known to be driving a 2015 black Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with Florida license plate number HPX138.

If you have information of Forget’s location or direction of travel, call Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Barget at (304) 382-7246 or email the tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. All tips are kept strictly confidential.

Related