U.S. Department of Labor grants $10.5 million in grants to promote mine safety and health in 45 states

Washington, DC (WOAY) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced $10.5 million in grants to 45 states and territories. The Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training in West Virginia received $515,827 to provide safety and health training to coal miners.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration awarded the grants in support of federally mandated training for surface and underground miners.

States and territories apply for grants which MSHA awards to state mine inspectors’ offices, state departments of labor, and state-supported colleges and universities.

Recipients adjust their training programs based on mine and miners’ requirements, including potential conditions and hazards.

For more information and a complete list of grant recipients, visit https://www.msha.gov/.

