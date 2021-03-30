U.S. Department of Labor announces availability of $10.5 million for mine safety training grants

ARLINGTON, VA (WOAY) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration announces the availability of $10,537,000 in state grant funding to provide training and retraining of miners and mine operators working at surface and underground coal and metal and nonmetal mines. The training is federally mandated.

Any state in which mining takes place may apply for the grant. MSHA may fund 80 percent of the activities under a state grant program, and the state must provide at least 20 percent of the total program costs.

The closing date for applications is May 27, 2021. MSHA will award grants on or before Sept. 30, 2021.

MSHA’s goal is to prevent fatalities, disease and injury from mining and secure safe and healthful working conditions for America’s miners. MSHA recognizes the importance of training miners and others to prevent workplace injuries, fatalities, and illnesses.