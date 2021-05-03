UPDATE: Two-year-old boy out of Giles County, VA found safe

UPDATE (5/3 @ 2 p.m.) – Noah Trout has been found safe. He is now in the hands of FBI Agents and VSP Tactical Team members.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office will release more details in a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

GILES COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – A two-year-old child is missing out of Giles County.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred on May 2 around noon. Two-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road, Ripplemead, VA. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2 ft., 9 in. tall and weighs 33 lbs. He was last photographed wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket. However, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office has received information that Noah’s shirt was changed prior to going to church and is similar to the one below, except in royal blue. The suspect has not been identified but is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie, possibly in a dark colored SUV or Van. If you have any information regarding his abduction, call 540-696-6013. You may remain anonymous. For further information, contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts.

