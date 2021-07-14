Two-vehicle accident shuts down Coalfields Expressway

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – A two-vehicle accident has backed up traffic on the Coalfields Expressway.

Dispatchers say it happened at the corner of Slab Fork Rd. in Raleigh County and the Coalfields Expressway in Wyoming County around 1:45.

They confirm there was one entrapment. One person was extricated and they are working on extricating another person.

Coal City, Sophia City and Lester Fire Departments, as well as Jan Care and Best EMS are all on scene. Three Healthnet helicopters are on the way.

The end of Slab Fork Rd. to the Coalfields Expressway is shut down until further notice.

Stay with WOAY for any further details.

