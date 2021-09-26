Two suspects on the loose, two behind bars after alleged burglary in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two people are behind bars and two others still at-large after an alleged burglary in Fayette County.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary incident in the Oak Hill area on Sept. 20.
The complainant advised that she had left the residence and observed two subjects walking towards her home and noticed two other subjects standing nearby.
She turned around to check on the home, when the subjects that were standing nearby yelled down to the first two in an effort to alert them.
The homeowner told police she found her door breached and witnessed the first two subjects run out the back door with her safe. The victim’s home security footage corroborated her story.
Warrants were subsequently issued for all four subjects.
The first two have been apprehended. Terri Lynn Lawhorn and Carol Shawndale Kirby are charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They will now await court proceedings.
The other two subjects, Maurice Johnson and Harold Blake, are still on the loose. If you know them and/or see them, officers want you to call (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers immediately.
Sponsored Content