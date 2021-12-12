Two Scarbro men face felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two Scarbro men are facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley told WOAY that Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a theft complaint at the WOAY News Station on November 25th. Deputies were informed that someone had driven around a locked gate and went up to the broadcasting towers. Once up there, the individuals reportedly stole large amounts of copper wire and conduit as well as three large tarps from the broadcasting towers.

Fridley also said there was major damage done to storage buildings located on the property, as well are replacement parts for the towers. During the investigation, deputies discovered security footage showing that this incident occurred over multiple days with multiple subjects.

Joel Sowder and Austin Redden face felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Destruction of Property. They are currently in Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings. There have also been warrants obtained for Paul Bucker in connection to this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

