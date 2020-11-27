Two people wanted in connection to stolen property investigation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two people are wanted in connection to a stolen property investigation.

On November 10, 2020 deputies stopped a vehicle in connection with a grand larceny investigation. The vehicle was found to have more than $5,000 of stolen property. The registered owners of the vehicle, Amy Michelle Lee and Joshua Clark were arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Felony Conspiracy.

Additional investigation revealed that Jessica Lynn Lee and Robert Clark and also participated in concealing the stolen property found with the vehicle. Warrants have been obtained for Felony Receiving Stolen Property and Felony Conspiracy. Both are listed in the National Crime Information Center as fugitives.

Anyone with any information on there whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. J. L. Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.